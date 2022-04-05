PORTAGE PUBLIC LIBRARY COLUMN: April programs offered

Programs

Storytime resumes from 10-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays for children ages 2-5. Call the Children’s Desk at 608-742-4959 ext. 211 to register.

April 9: 9:30-11 a.m., Community Game Day is a program for all ages in the Children's Department. Challenge city of Portage police officers and firefighters to a variety of games provided by the library.

April 23: 10-11:30 a.m., How to Keep Bees is a program for adults in the Bidwell Room. Learn the basics of beekeeping in the backyard. This is the first program in the new Sustainability Series, available on the fourth Saturday of the month through August, on a variety of topics. Register in advance at 608-742-4959 or email programs@portagelibrary.us.

April 22: 3:30-5 p.m., Free teen movie for anyone in grades 6-12 in the Teen Room. An Oscar-winning 2021 musical directed by Steven Spielberg shown.

Portage Public Library programs are always free and open to the community. A monthly calendar of events is available at portagelibrary.us or pick up a copy in the library.

Services

If you or someone you know might be seeking assistance for service needs - job searching, job training, food assistance, childcare, mental health care, etc. - reach out to the adult services librarian, Chris Baker. This library is a member of the Portage Area Workforce & Service Connection, a “referral network” of different service agencies who each specialize in offering different types of aid. By connecting with PAWSC through Baker, community members are referred to whichever organization can best offer them the help they need – quickly. The library also offers a “Service Needs Laptop” in case technology is required to onboard with service agencies. For more information about PAWSC, visit portagelibrary.us/pawsc.

News

The Friends of the Portage Public Library seeks donations to contribute to the success of its Pop-Up Book Sale. The ongoing book sale has become profoundly successful. Residents of the community are finding used books, puzzles, DVDs and audiobooks for all ages at affordable prices. And the variety has been fabulous. As spring approaches and thoughts turn to cleaning and purging, consider offering the library delicately used books and audiovisual materials. Popular new titles are ideal; they sell well and sell out quickly. Proceeds from the book sale benefit the library.

Materials of the month

Adult Fiction

“Milk Blood Heat,” by Dantiel W. Moniz

“Anthem,” by Noah Hawley

“The Midnight Hour,” by Elly Griffiths

Adult Nonfiction

“Black Food,” edited by Bryant Terry

“Subpar Parks,” by Amber Share

“Unguarded,” by Scottie Pippen

Children’s

“Daisy,” by Jessixa Bagley

“Linked,” by Gordon Korman

“Confessions of a Class Clown,” by Arianne Costner

Teen Fiction

“Bluebird,” by Sharon Cameron

“Hunting by Stars,” by Cherie Dimaline

Use linkcat.info to place holds on these items today. Adult materials available in regular, large print and audiobook formats for borrowing.

For more information, call the Portage Public Library at 608-742-4959, visit portagelibrary.us or find on Facebook and Instagram.

Patti Fichter is the events & programming coordinator at Portage Public Library. She can be reached at 608-742-4959 or pfichter@portagelibrary.us.