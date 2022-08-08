PORTAGE PUBLIC LIBRARY COLUMN: August programs offered

Programs

Craft-a-Palooza family program, from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, lets creativity soar with a wide variety of arts and crafts materials available.

Community Read movie event, “Still Alice,” will be shown at 1 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 11, with a discussion centering on Alzheimer’s and dementia to follow.

“Creating Moments of Joy: Along the Alzheimer’s Journey” book discussion from 5-6 p.m. Aug. 18. Discussion will be led by Janet Weigel, outreach specialist from the Alzheimer's & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin.

Presentation by author Jolene Brackey “Creating Moments of Joy,” at 1 and 6:30 p.m. Aug. 25. As the capstone event for the Community Read, Brackey shares her humor, insight and compassion as she discusses her experience with the Alzheimer’s journey.

Library programs are always free and open to the community. A monthly calendar of events is available at portagelibrary.us or pick up a copy in the library.

News

Whether you are a new or renewing member, consider becoming an active Friend of the Portage Library. Friends support the library, especially programming, through dues, book sales, fundraisers and volunteers. Membership dues are $10 for adults, $2 for students, $20 for families, and $50 for businesses.

Friends of the Portage Public Library are looking for donations to contribute to the success of their ongoing Pop-Up Book Sale. Residents and visitors to the community are finding used books, puzzles, DVDs and audiobooks for all ages at affordable prices. Popular new titles sell the best. Proceeds from the book sales support library programming.

Services

The library invites everyone to participate in the Community Read 2022, with events happening in August. This year, the focus is on Alzheimer's & dementia awareness via the book "Creating Moments of Joy" by Jolene Brackey. By partnering with the Alzheimer's & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin, the library hopes to offer valuable education opportunities, spotlight local support networks, destigmatize the disease, and make the community more welcoming for memory care needs.

Patrons can consider donating to sponsor the library team for the 2022 Alzheimer's & Dementia Walk of Marquette/Columbia County. All donations sponsoring the library team go directly to the Alzheimer's & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin and can be made at classy.org/team/435432.

Materials of the month

Book Spotlight - Community Read 2022

“Creating Moments of Joy: Along the Alzheimer's Journey” by Jolene Brackey. She has a vision: that we will soon look beyond the challenges of Alzheimer's disease to focus more of our energies on creating moments of joy.

Copies of this book are currently available for checkout at the library. We also offer a wide variety of materials on Alzheimer’s and dementia care.

Use linkcat.info to place holds on these items today. Adult materials available in regular, large print and audiobook formats for borrowing.

For more information, call the Portage Public Library at 608-742-4959, visit portagelibrary.us or find on Facebook and Instagram.