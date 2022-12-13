PORTAGE PUBLIC LIBRARY COLUMN: December programs offered

Programs

Dec. 16:

10 a.m., Pre-K Friday is for children, ages 4-6, currently enrolled in a Pre-K program. Activity is Fun with Letters. Call 608-742-4959 ext. 211 to register.

Dec. 19:

3:30-4:30 p.m., Block Party for grades K-5 in the Children’s Program Room. No registration required.

Winter Reading Program

begins Jan. 9 through Feb. 18 for children, teens and adults. Prizes available for all ages. Sign up in the library. For more information, call 608-742-4959 or visit portagelibrary.us.

Jan. 4: 1-2 p.m., Bingo! for adults. Fun prizes and refreshments. Sign up in advance at 608-742-4959 or email programs@portagelibrary.us.

Mystery Lover’s Book Club

for adults meets at 1:30 p.m., the second Tuesday of the month. Different book selections and discussions. For more information visit portagelibrary.us.

Library programs are always free and open to the community. A monthly calendar of events is available at portagelibrary.us or pick up a copy in the library.

News

2023: See What’s Happening at the Portage Public Library

Stop by and see the changes already underway in our teen area.

Check out the library’s new bright lights from our change to energy-efficient LED lighting.

Experience the ScanEZ equipment, that makes copying easier, improves the quality of old photos, converts scanned documents to other file formats and saves to a variety of devices.

New phone upgrades—no more dropped calls or busy signals and connect with the librarian you wish to reach, quickly and easily.

Watch for changes coming to the main lobby of the library.

Sign-up for a free library card and see the doors that it opens.

Purchase donated materials in the ongoing Pop-Up Book Sale, sponsored by the Friends of the Portage Library.

Investigate the volunteer opportunities at the library and learn how you can make a difference.

Pick up a monthly Calendar of Events, highlighting programming for all ages and all interests.

Fill out a Meeting Room Use application. See if your organization or business is eligible for free space, use and time in the library.

The library will be closed on Dec. 23, 24, 26, 30, 31 and Jan. 2, 2023.

Materials of the month

New Travel Titles

Planning the trip of a lifetime? The library has travel books to check out for near and far.

Most recent Fodor’s Travel titles include Barcelona, Belgium, Florence & Tuscany, Japan, London, Paris, Rome and Venice, and more.

Children’s

“Twelve Dinging Doorbells” by Tameka Fryer Brown

“The Supernatural Society” by Rex Ogle

“Frankie & Bug” by Gayle Forman

Teen Fiction

“Dark Room Etiquette” by Robin Roe

“Well, That Was Unexpected” by Jesse Q. Sutanto

Use linkcat.info to place holds on these items today. Adult materials available in regular, large print and audiobook formats for borrowing.

For more information, call the Portage Public Library at 608-742-4959, visit portagelibrary.us or find on Facebook and Instagram.