ProgramsWinter Reading Challenge for children, teens and adults ends on Saturday. Turn in completed reading cards before that date to qualify for the prize drawings.

Chair Yoga is offered from 8-9 a.m. weekly on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Beginners are welcome for this adult program. Yoga mats are encouraged but not required. Register in advance at programs@portagelibrary.us or 608-742-4959.

Wednesday: 1-2 p.m., Bingo for adults. Prizes available. Sign up in advance at programs@portagelibrary.us or 608-742-4959.

Friday: 10 a.m., Pre-K Friday Candy Experiments, for preschoolers, ages 4-6, currently enrolled in a Pre-K program. Call 608-742-4949 ext. 211 to register.

Feb. 25: 9-11 a.m., Puzzle Swap adult program. Drop off puzzles until Feb. 23 and receive a ticket to participate in the Swap. Only puzzles in good condition accepted. More information available at portagelibrary.us or 608-742-4959.

Feb. 27: 1:30-2:30 p.m., Homeschool Families Game Day in the Children’s Program Room.

Library programs are always free and open to the community. A monthly calendar of events is available at portagelibrary.us or pick up a copy in the library.

ServicesFree tax assistance is provided again this year by VITA and Goodwill SCWI for low-income individuals and families in the Portage community. VITA will be available at the library for tax help starting on Feb. 14. A full list of dates can be found at portagelibrary.us. Appointments are required and must be made in advance by contacting a VITA representative at 608-852-8355 or online at goodwillscwi.org/services/vita.

News The library’s Overdrive app is being retired. It will no longer be available for use after April 2023. Overdrive users will need to upgrade to the Libby app in order to access the library’s digital collection of e-books and audiobooks. For questions and assistance with Libby or for more information on digital materials, contact the library at 608-742-4959.

Materials of the monthAdult Non-Fiction

“Nine Lives” by Peter Swanson

“The Codebreaker’s Secret” by Sara Ackerman

“The Keeper of Stories” by Sally Page

Adult Fiction

“5-Minute Core Exercises for Seniors” by Cindy Brehse & Tami Brehse Dzenitis

“The Fun Habit” by Mike Rucker

“From Scratch” by David Moscow & Jon Moscow

Children

“I Love You Little, I Love You Lots” by Douglas Wood

“A Seed in the Sun” by Aida Salazar

“The Goblin Princess” by Rebecca Elliott

Teen Fiction

“The Restless Dark” by Erica Waters

“Love from Mecca to Medina” by S.K. Ali

Use linkcat.info to place holds on these items today. Adult materials available in regular, large print and audiobook formats for borrowing.

Patti Fichter is the events & programming coordinator at Portage Public Library. She can be reached at 608-742-4959 or pfichter@portagelibrary.us.