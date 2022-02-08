PORTAGE PUBLIC LIBRARY COLUMN: February programs offered

ProgramsHeart Art, a Valentine’s Day program for all ages, is from 4-5 p.m. Monday. Create a fun, seasonal art project to display. Registration is limited. Call 608-742-4959 to register or email programs@portagelibrary.us.

Penguin Art, for grades K-5, is from 3:45-4:30 p.m. Feb. 17. Registration is required. Call 608-742-4959, ext. 211 to register.

Middle School Arts & Crafts is from 3:45-4:45 p.m. Feb. 16 in the Teen Room. Open to grades 6-8 with art supplies, snacks and drinks provided.

Let’s Make Caramels adult program is from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 17 in the Bidwell Room. Learn to make homemade caramels with local expert Steve LaFave. Everyone leaves with sweet treats. Register in advance at 608-742-4959 ext. 205 or email programs@portagelibrary.us.

Free movies this month. Our adult movie is a new release about Diana Spencer from 1:30-3 p.m. Feb. 17; for all ages, Disney’s newest movie with Mirabel and a charmed village in Colombia from 10:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Feb. 21; then a movie for grades 6-12, from 3:30-5 p.m. Feb. 25 in the Teen Room.

Portage Public Library programs are always free and open to the community. A monthly calendar of events is available at portagelibrary.us or pick up a copy in the library.

ServicesIn 2022, the library is offering free technology classes for adults from noon to 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. Classes are designed for beginners to help develop basic computer use skills. Our first class is Wednesday; it will be hands-on and provide an overview of the Windows 10 operating system. For more information and future dates, or to register, contact 608-742-4959 ext. 205.

NewsFree tax assistance is provided by VITA and Goodwill SCWI for low-income individuals and families in the Portage community. VITA will be available for tax help starting Feb. 15 at the library. A full list of dates available at portagelibrary.us. Appointments are required and must be made in advance by contacting a VITA representative at 608-852-8355 or online at goodwillscwi.org/services/vita.

Materials of the monthAdult Fiction

“The Sweetness of Water,” by Nathan Harris

“Observations by Gaslight: Stories from the World of Sherlock Holmes,” by Lyndsay Faye

“Billy Summers,” by Stephen King

Adult Nonfiction

“Strong is the New Beautiful,” by Lindsey Vonn

“Unbroken,” by Laura Hillenbrand

“The Boys in the Boat,” by Daniel James Brown

Children’s

Catch Winter Olympic Fever

“She Persisted in Sports,” by Chelsea Clinton

“Women in Sports,” by Rachel Ignotofsky

“Olympic Records,” by Thomas K. Adamson

Use linkcat.info to place holds on these items today. Adult materials available in regular, large print and audiobook formats for borrowing.

For more information, call the Portage Public Library at 608-742-4959, visit portagelibrary.us or find on Facebook and Instagram.

Patti Fichter is the events & programming coordinator at Portage Public Library. She can be reached at 608-742-4959 or pfichter@portagelibrary.us.