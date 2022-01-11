PORTAGE PUBLIC LIBRARY COLUMN: January programs offered

ProgramsStorytime resumes from 10-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays for children ages 2-5 beginning Jan. 11. Call 608-742-4959, ext. 211 to register.
Book Buddies program for children in grades K-5 is from 10-11 a.m. Jan. 22. The Portage High School Key Club will be at the library to listen to participants read. Call 608-742-4959, ext. 211 to register.
Games on iPads children’s program is scheduled for 3:30-4:30 p.m. Jan. 27 for grades 3-5. Play Minecraft, Angry Birds or other apps on the iPad. Limited number of iPads available. Call 608-742-4959, ext. 211 to register.
Middle School Arts & Crafts will create String Art from 3:45-4:45 p.m. Wednesday in the Teen Room. This program is open to grades 6-8 with snacks and drinks provided. Drop into the library and make your own art project to take home.
Adult Beginner Crochet program is from 5-6 p.m. Jan. 26 in the Bidwell Room. Learn crochet basics with the instructors, all materials included. Register in advance at 608-742-4959 ext. 205 or email programs@portagelibrary.us to sign up.
The Winter Reading Challenge 2022 runs through March 1. The more reading cards turned in, the more prizes to win. Adults, teens and children are welcome to participate. Great prizes for all ages. Stop in the library to sign up.
Portage Public Library programs are always free and open to the community. Look for the specific age or grade level requirements when considering attending a program.
ServicesAs a part of the Portage Public Library’s Five Year Strategic Plan, we will focus on how to bridge gaps of technology literacy in the community. Check the website and social media for information about upcoming monthly computer/technology basics classes for adults. Throughout the year, classes on basic computer usage, safe.
Patti Fichter is the events & programming coordinator at Portage Public Library. She can be reached at 608-742-4959 or pfichter@portagelibrary.us.