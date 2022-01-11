PORTAGE PUBLIC LIBRARY COLUMN: January programs offered

ProgramsStorytime resumes from 10-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays for children ages 2-5 beginning Jan. 11. Call 608-742-4959, ext. 211 to register.

Book Buddies program for children in grades K-5 is from 10-11 a.m. Jan. 22. The Portage High School Key Club will be at the library to listen to participants read. Call 608-742-4959, ext. 211 to register.

Games on iPads children’s program is scheduled for 3:30-4:30 p.m. Jan. 27 for grades 3-5. Play Minecraft, Angry Birds or other apps on the iPad. Limited number of iPads available. Call 608-742-4959, ext. 211 to register.

Middle School Arts & Crafts will create String Art from 3:45-4:45 p.m. Wednesday in the Teen Room. This program is open to grades 6-8 with snacks and drinks provided. Drop into the library and make your own art project to take home.

Adult Beginner Crochet program is from 5-6 p.m. Jan. 26 in the Bidwell Room. Learn crochet basics with the instructors, all materials included. Register in advance at 608-742-4959 ext. 205 or email programs@portagelibrary.us to sign up.