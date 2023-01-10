PORTAGE PUBLIC LIBRARY COLUMN: January programs offered

ProgramsWinter Reading Program begins in January and continues through Feb. 18 for children, teens and adults. Prizes available for all ages. Sign up in the library.

Saturday: 10-11 a.m., Painting with Robin Kvalo for adults and kids in grades K-5. Program for adults at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 18. Registration is limited for both programs. Sign up at 608-742-4959.

ZUMBA is available at 5:30 p.m. Monday nights, January through Feb. 27. The certified instructor will get everyone up and moving in this fun exercise program for adults of all fitness levels. Registration is limited and sign-up in advance is required. Sign up at programs@portagelibrary.us or 608-742-4959.

Jan. 28: 9:30 a.m., Coffee Tasting with Jerusha for adults. Learn all about coffee; how it is roasted and processed and taste various blends and coffee roast profiles. Registration is limited. Sign up at programs@portagelibrary.us or 608-742-4959.

Library programs are always free and open to the community. A monthly calendar of events is available at portagelibrary.us or pick up a copy in the library.

ServicesIn 2023, the library will offer free technology classes for adults from 1-2 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. Classes are designed for beginners to help develop basic computer use skills or a refresher course for individuals to brush up on current technology. For more information on this class, future dates and to register, contact 608-742-4959.

Free tax assistance is provided by VITA and Goodwill SCWI for low-income individuals and families in the Portage community. VITA will be available for tax help starting Feb. 14 at the library. A full list of dates can be found at portagelibrary.us. Appointments are required and must be made in advance by contacting a VITA representative at 608-852-8355 or online at goodwillscwi.org/services/vita.

NewsWelcome Whitney Parrillo, the new adult services librarian, who started her new position on Jan. 3 and will be putting her talents to good use, improving the opportunities, services and materials for our adult patrons in the Portage-area and the broader Columbia County region.

Materials of the monthGet in shape books

“The Gospel of Wellness” by Rina Raphael

“Total Body Beautiful” by Andrea Orbeck

“The Weekday Vegetarians” by Jenny Rosenstrach

Get in shape DVDs

Check out our Yoga, Pilates, Fitness, Tai Chi and Zumba workout selections.

Children’s“When We’re Together” by Claire Freedman

“Oh, Sal” by Kevin Henkes

“Tumble” by Celia C. Perez

Teen Fiction“This Is Our Place” by Vitor Martins

“The Edge of Being” by James Brandon

Use linkcat.info to place holds on these items today. Adult materials available in regular, large print and audiobook formats for borrowing.

For more information, call the Portage Public Library at 608-742-4959, visit portagelibrary.us or find on Facebook and Instagram.