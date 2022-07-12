PORTAGE PUBLIC LIBRARY COLUMN: July programs offered

Programs

Ocean-themed crafts and activities for grades K-5 take place at 10 a.m. July 13, 20, and 27, in the Children’s Program Room.

Family Talent Show is an all-ages program from 6:30-7:30 p.m. July 28. Sing, dance, recite poetry, perform magic tricks or share a special talent. Registration is required. Call 608-742-4949 ext. 211.

Chair Yoga and Introduction to Meditation adult programs are back every Tuesday and Thursday morning for Chair Yoga from 8-9 a.m. and Introduction to Meditation from 9-9:30 a.m. These are popular programs for all ages and fitness levels. Space is limited. Register in advance at 608-742-4959 or email programs@portagelibrary.us.

What is a Weed? Is from 10-11:30 a.m. July 23. Weeds are just unloved flowers. Why do we have so many, where did they originate, how do we eradicate them, or do we learn to live with them? This is the fourth program in the Sustainability Series, available on the fourth Saturday of the month through August. Register in advance at 608-742-4959 or email programs@portagelibrary.us.

Library programs are always free and open to the community. A monthly calendar of events is available at portagelibrary.us or pick up a copy in the library.

NewsThe library’s Community Read 2022 will focus on Alzheimer’s & Dementia awareness with the book “Creating Moments of Joy” by Jolene Brackey. Copies of the book available in July, and activities for August will be shared soon. The library is partnering closely with the Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin and others, and hope to offer valuable Alzheimer’s & Dementia education opportunities, spotlight local support networks, destigmatize the disease, and make the community more welcoming for memory care needs. Throughout the Read, we hope to fundraise money to donate to the Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin; if you would like to help, please contact the library to inquire about how. Please visit portagelibrary.us for more information coming soon about our Community Read 2022.

Materials of

the monthAdult Fiction

“Out There: Stories” by Kate Folk

“Moon Witch, Spider King” by Marlon James

“The Kaiju Preservation Society” by John Scalzi

Adult Nonfiction

“Conversations on Love: Lovers, Strangers, Parents, Friends, Endings, Beginnings” by Natasha Lunn

“Six Walks: In the Footsteps of Henry David Thoreau” by Ben Shattuck

“A Scientific Revolution: Ten Men and Women Who Reinvented American Medicine” by Ralph H. Hruban and Will Linder

Children’s Fiction

“Little Houses” by Kevin Henkes

“My Own Lightning” by Lauren Wolk

“Yonder” by Ali Standish

Teen Nonfiction

“This Place is Still Beautiful” by XiXi Tian

“The Summer of Bitter and Sweet” by Jen Ferguson

Use linkcat.info to place holds on these items today. Adult materials available in regular, large print and audiobook formats for borrowing.

For more information, call the Portage Public Library at 608-742-4959, visit portagelibrary.us or find on Facebook and Instagram.