PORTAGE PUBLIC LIBRARY COLUMN: June programs offered

Programs

Free Family Movie Mondays with popcorn at 9:15 a.m. in June in the Children's Program Room.

Jammin' Jellyfish, ages 18-months to 2-years, at 10 a.m. every Tuesday in June in the Children's Program Room.

Ocean Explorers story time and craft, ages 3-5 years, at 10 a.m. every Thursday in June in the Children's Program Room.

ZUMBA adult program is back from 5:30-6:15 p.m. Mondays through July 25. Workout program for all fitness levels. Space is limited. Register in advance at 608-742-4959 or email programs@portagelibrary.us.

Let It Rot composting program for adults from 10-11:30 a.m. June 25. Learn how to make “black gold” to enrich the garden from kitchen and yard waste. This is the third program in the Sustainability Series, available on the fourth Saturday of the month through August. Register in advance at 608-742-4959 or email programs@portagelibrary.us.

Library programs are always free and open to the community. A monthly calendar of events is available at portagelibrary.us or pick up a copy in the library.

Services

Are you interested in local history? Does genealogy play an important part in your life? Did you know that the library offers access to digitized versions of all Portage-based newspapers dating back to 1855? It is as easy as ever to search through Portage's past. To learn more about how you can use one of the computers, or be connected to our public Wi-Fi connection with a personal device, to start browsing hundreds of thousands of pages of local history.

Materials of the month

Adult Fiction

“Clive Cussler's The Devil's Sea,” by Dirk Cussler

“The Harbor,” by Katrine Engberg

“Four Aunties and a Wedding,” by Jesse Q. Sutanto

Adult Nonfiction

“Born of Lakes and Plains: Mixed-Descent Peoples and the Making of the American West,” by Anne F. Hyde

“Eating to Extinction: The World's Rarest Foods and Why We Need To Save Them,” by Dan Saladino

“It Was Vulgar & It Was Beautiful: How Aids Activists Used Art to Fight a Pandemic,” by Jack Lowery

Children’s

“The Library Fish,” by Alyssa Satin Capucilli

“Answers in the Pages,” by David Levithan

“The Circus at the End of the Sea,” by Lori R. Snyder

Teen Fiction

“Nothing Burns Bright as You,” by Ashley Woodfolk

“Four Secrets,” by Margaret Willey

Use linkcat.info to place holds on these items today. Adult materials available in regular, large print and audiobook formats for borrowing.

For more information, call the Portage Public Library at 608-742-4959, visit portagelibrary.us or find on Facebook and Instagram.

Patti Fichter is the events & programming coordinator at Portage Public Library. She can be reached at 608-742-4959 or pfichter@portagelibrary.us.