PORTAGE PUBLIC LIBRARY COLUMN: March programs offered

Programs

March 24: 3:45-4:30 p.m., Oreo Taste Testing, for grades 3-5. Registration is required. Call 608-742-4959, ext. 211 to register.

March 14-April 2: Peeps Diorama Contest, for all ages. Design a diorama that represents your favorite book and uses Peeps as characters. Boxes are provided. Stop by to register or call 608-742-4959, ext. 211.

March 17: 5:30-6:30 p.m., learn to use an Air Fryer, for adults, to make Irish soda bread and more. Register in advance at 608-742-4959 ext. 205 or email programs@portagelibrary.us.

Portage Public Library programs are always free and open to the community. A monthly calendar of events is available at portagelibrary.us or pick up a copy in the library.

News

The Wisconsin Public Library Consortium, Jan. 21, reports, “Wisconsin library users checked our more than seven million eBooks and audiobooks in 2021.”

In 2021, Wisconsin’s Digital Library, a collaboration of all 16 of the state’s public library systems, broke records by lending more than 7.2 million digital books and audiobooks. Since its inception in 2016, Wisconsin’s Digital Library has seen steady and occasionally explosive usage growth, demonstrating the ongoing value of public libraries lending ebooks and digital audiobooks. Even as physical library buildings reopened and collections were once again accessible, usage of the library continued to climb.

To meet last year’s growing demand from patrons, Wisconsin’s Digital Library added more copies of popular titles and collections of always-available ebooks and digital magazines for readers who want to avoid the line and start reading right away.

Of the more than 115,000 titles in the collection, the following were the most popular in 2021.

The top five eBook titles borrowed through Wisconsin’s Digital Library in 2021:

“Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century” by Jessica Bruder “The Four Winds: A Novel” by Kristin Hannah Bridgerton Collection by Julia Quinn “The Giver of Stars: A Novel” by Jojo Moyes “Little Fires Everywhere: A Novel” by Celeste Ng

The top five digital audiobook titles borrowed through Wisconsin’s Digital Library in 2021:

“Cold Mourning: Stonechild and Rouleau Mystery Series,” Book 1 by Brenda Chapman “Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants” by Robin Wall Kimmerer “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens “Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don't Know” by Malcolm Gladwell “Becoming” by Michelle Obama

Readers in Wisconsin just need a valid library card to access digital books from Wisconsin’s Digital Library, powered by OverDrive, using any major device, mobile or desktop. Visit https://wplc.overdrive.com, download the Libby app, or call your local library to get started borrowing ebooks, audiobooks, and digital magazines anytime, anywhere, for free.

For more information, contact Melody Clark WPLC c/o WiLS project and consortia manager at wplc-info@wils.org.

For more information, call the Portage Public Library at 608-742-4959, visit portagelibrary.us or find on Facebook and Instagram.

Patti Fichter is the events & programming coordinator at Portage Public Library. She can be reached at 608-742-4959 or pfichter@portagelibrary.us.