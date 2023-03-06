Programs

Toddler Tuesday for children 18 months to 2 years, from 9:30-10 a.m. March 21 and 28 in the Children's Program Room. Call 608-742-4949 ext. 177 to register.

Homeschool Families can join “A Trip to the Moon,” from 1:30-2:30 p.m., March 21 in the Children's Program Room. The guest presenter is Jim LaVigne from Portage.

“Dog Man” Book Release Party is a program for grades K-5, from 3:45-4:30 p.m. March 28 in the Children's Program Room. Snacks and fun.

Bingo for adults, from 1-2 p.m. March 22. A variety of bingo games are offered with prizes available. Sign up in advance at programs@portagelibrary.us or 608-742-4959.

Library programs are always free and open to the community. A monthly calendar of events is available at portagelibrary.us or pick up a copy in the library.

Services

Starting April 10, the Portage Public Library will offer a book subscription service for adults. Don’t have time to browse the library shelves? Let our library staff pick your next read. Each month you’ll receive three books, selected just for you based on your reading preferences, plus a special mystery gift to keep. Your hand-picked bag of books will be ready for you to pick up on the third Monday of every month. It will be available for pick-up for one week. When you’re finished with your fresh picks, return the books and the bag to the library. Register for your subscription by filling out a reading preference survey on the library website or at the library. Sign up today to begin your book subscription.

News

The Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin offers two special programs every month at the Portage Public Library. A Caregiver’s Support Group is offered from 1-2 p.m. on the first Monday of the month. Memory Café is available from 1-3 p.m. on the fourth Thursday every month. For more information, contact Janet Wiegel, dementia outreach specialist, at 608-697-2838.

Materials of the Month

Adult Fiction

“The Porcelain Moon” by Janie Chang

“The Terraformers” by Annalee Newitz

“A Killing of Innocents” by Deborah Crombie

Adult Non-Fiction

“The Invisible Kingdom: Reimagining Chronic Illness” by Meghan O’Rourke

“Five Marys Family Style: Recipes and Traditions from the Ranch” by Mary Heffernan

“The New Guys: The Historic Class of Astronauts That Broke Barriers and Changed the Face of Space Travel” by Meredith Bagby

Children’s

"Nothing Special" by Desiree Cooper

"Children of Stardust" by Edudzi Adodo

"Magic Treehouse: #37 Rhinos at Recess" by Mary Pope Osborne

Teen Fiction

"Perfect on Paper" by Sophie Gonzales

"Food Stars: 15 Women Stirring Up the Food Industry" by Ellen Mahoney

Use linkcat.info to place holds on these items today. Adult materials available in regular, large print and audiobook formats for borrowing.

For more information, call the Portage Public Library at 608-742-4959, visit portagelibrary.us or find on Facebook and Instagram.