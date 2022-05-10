PORTAGE PUBLIC LIBRARY COLUMN: May programs offered

Programs

Thursday: 6-7 p.m., author visit with Morgan Cacic, Noah Mayne and illustrator Liam Janney in the Children’s Program Room.

Saturday: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Teen Library Volunteer information meeting.

May 19: 10-11 a.m., Let’s Learn Pickleball adult program at Pine Meadow Park. Beginner instruction and equipment provided of this cross between ping-pong and tennis. Program will run once a week through June 23. Register in advance at 608-742-4959 or email programs@portagelibrary.us.

May 28: 10-11:30 a.m., How to Keep Chickens in your Backyard program for adults. Learn how chickens can help with composting, saving money and are just darn fun. This is the second program in the Sustainability Series, available on the fourth Saturday of the month through August. Register in advance at 608-742-4959 or email programs@portagelibrary.us.

June 2: 6-7 p.m., Summer Library Program Kickoff Celebration at Pauquette Park with a magic show, balloon animals and prizes.

Library programs are always free and open to the community. A monthly calendar of events is available at portagelibrary.us or pick up a copy in the library.

ServicesConsider becoming a library volunteer if interested in getting involved or helping with value-added services? There are a number of volunteer duties available: homebound delivery, basic groundskeeping, check-in of board games circulated to patrons, and more. Enjoy a friendly, welcoming environment while helping the library thrive; volunteer today. For more information, visit portagepubliclibrary.us or call 608-742-4959.

NewsThe community Summer Lunch Program runs Monday-Friday, June 13-Aug. 30, closed July 4. Lunches must be eaten on-site and are free and open to any youth aged 18 and younger. Weekend packs will be handed out on Fridays with lunch.

Lunch is served from 11:15 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. at the library. Other locations include 11:10-11:35 a.m. at the Splash Pad, 11:45 a.m. to 12:05 p.m. at Lincoln Park and from 12:15-12:35 p.m. at Sanborn Park. For more information, contact Extension Columbia County at 608-742-9680 or on Facebook @Portagesummerlunchprogram.

The library will be closed on Friday for staff in-service and on May 30 for observance of Memorial Day.

Materials of the monthAdult Fiction

“The Selfless Act of Breathing,” by JJ Bola

“Star Wars Insider: The Fiction Collection,” by Timothy Zahn, et al.

“The Other Family,” by Wendy Corsi-Staub

Adult Nonfiction

“The Defense Lawyer,” by James Patterson & Benjamin Wallace

“The Velocity of Information,” by David P. Perrodin

“ACCEPTED!: Gaining Admission to the World’s Top Universities,” by Jamie Beaton

Children’s “Little Red and the Cat Who Loved Cake,” by Barbara Lehman

“Almost Flying,” by Jake Maia Arlow

“Falling Short,” by Ernesto Cisneros

Teen Fiction“Shattered Midnight”, by Dhonielle Clayton

“Bad Apple,” by Laura Ruby

Use linkcat.info to place holds on these items today. Adult materials available in regular, large print and audiobook formats for borrowing.

Patti Fichter is the events & programming coordinator at Portage Public Library. She can be reached at 608-742-4959 or pfichter@portagelibrary.us.