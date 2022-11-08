PORTAGE PUBLIC LIBRARY COLUMN: November programs offered

ProgramsDisguise a Gingerbread Kid Contest, for all ages, runs through the month of November. Participants help the Gingerbread kid escape capture by disguising them as a favorite book character and can win prizes. Pick up contest materials at the library, while supplies last.

Story Time resumes in November and runs through Dec. 16 for Baby, Toddler, Pre-school and Pre-K. Registration required. Register at portagelibrary.us or 608-742-4959 ext. 211.

Sign up for a free massage at the library on Nov. 15, provided by Blau Chiropractic. Free 10-minute chair massage appointments for adults are available between 9-11 a.m. Registration is limited. Sign up at 608-742-4959 or email programs@portagelibrary.us.

The library is a stop on Portage Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Cookie Walk from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 3. We will have cookies and hot chocolate for all participants. Registration and a cost is required to participate. Contact the PACC at 608-742-6242 for information.

Library programs are always free and open to the community. A monthly calendar of events is available at portagelibrary.us or pick up a copy in the library.

ServicesA new scanner is coming soon to the library. In addition to the library’s existing fax, scan and copy services, this new equipment will offer users the opportunity to enhance scanned photos, convert document file types and more. Stop by the library and discover the many services that are available today.

NewsThe library will be closed on Nov. 24-25 in observance of the holiday. The library will reopen from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 26.

Nov. 14: 5:30 p.m., stop by to learn about free English classes available at Madison College-Portage. Contact Marisela at 608-524-7734.

Materials of the monthBoard games

Check out a board game for a fun night inside. Family games are located in the Teen Area and are available for check out for 14 days. We offer board games for a variety of skill levels and interests.

Adult Fiction & Nonfiction – New large print

“Righteous Prey” by John Sandford

“Our Missing Hearts” by Celeste Ng

“Verity” by Colleen Hoover

“Bomb Shelter: Love, Time and Other Explosives” by Mary Laura Philpott

“The Dark Queens: The Bloody Rivalry That Forged the Medieval World” by Shelley Puhak

New holiday selections

“Jingle Baby” by Kate Merritt

“The Christmas Hummingbird” by T. Davis Bunn

“Home Sweet Christmas” by Susan Mallery

“Classic Christmas Crochet”

“Christmas Treats”

“Christmas Hits for Easy Guitar”

Children’s

“Wild About Books” by Judy Sierra

“Ben Yokoyama and the Cookie of Doom” by Matthew Swanson and Robbi Behr

“Treaty Words: For As Long As the River Flows” by Aimée Craft

Teen Fiction

“Destination Unknown” by Bill Konigsberg

“Each Night Was Illuminated” by Jodi Lynn Anderson

Use linkcat.info to place holds on these items today. Adult materials available in regular, large print and audiobook formats for borrowing.

For more information, call the Portage Public Library at 608-742-4959, visit portagelibrary.us or find on Facebook and Instagram.