PORTAGE PUBLIC LIBRARY COLUMN: October programs offered

Programs

Popcorn Tasting for grades K-5, from 3:45-4:30 p.m. Thursday in the Children’s Program Room.

Family Picture Day from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 22. Take free fall-themed pictures and receive digital images by email. Register for limited appointments at 608-742-4949 ext. 211.

Homeschool Family Show & Tell and Public Speaking session from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Oct. 25 in the Children’s Program Room.

It’s time for Haunted Portage from 7-8 p.m. Oct. 24. Paranormal investigators return to share all the scary, creepy and haunted experiences that Portage locals have dared to share. They will unearth the stories and sightings from around the area. This program is open to teens and adults. Register at 608-742-4959 or email programs@portagelibrary.us.

Library programs are always free and open to the community. A monthly calendar of events is available at portagelibrary.us or pick up a copy in the library.

News

Become a member of the Friends of the Portage Public Library. A single adult membership is $10. The Friends are holding their annual meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Bidwell Room. Refreshments will be served. The majority of our library programming for the community is funded by the Friends. Most of their money is raised through the Pop-Up Book Sale in the lobby of the library, participating in Culver’s Share Night and through memberships. The Friends of the Library volunteers serve the library in a variety of ways and make it possible for the library to reach beyond our doors. For more information about the Friends of the Portage Public Library visit portagelibrary.us or call Gloria at 608-742-4959 ext. 206.

Services

On the second Monday of the month through December, the library will host an information event for the community to learn about free English classes that are available. The classes are open to adults with an interest in learning, understanding and improving their English language skills. Sponsored by MATC-Portage, the classes are free and open to everyone in the area. ELL teachers also needed. For more information contact Marisela at MATC-Portage at 608-745-3100.

Materials of the month Adult Fiction

“The Book Haters’ Book Club” by Gretchen Anthony

“The Mayfair Bookshop: A Novel of Nancy Mitford and the Pursuit of Happiness” by Eliza Knight

“The Bookstore on the Beach” by Brenda Novak

“The Woman in the Library” by Sulari Gentill

Adult Nonfiction

“Guinness World Records 2023”

“Old Farmer’s Almanac 2023”

“100 Great American Parks”

Children’s

“Every Day Chemistry” by Julia Sooy

“Worser” by Jennifer Ziegler

“The Daredevils” by Rob Buyea

Teen Fiction

“Meet Me in the Middle” by Alex Light

“See You Yesterday” by Rachel Lynn Solomon

Use linkcat.info to place holds on these items today. Adult materials available in regular, large print and audiobook formats for borrowing.

For more information, visit portagelibrary.us or find on Facebook and Instagram.