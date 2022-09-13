PORTAGE PUBLIC LIBRARY COLUMN: September programs offered

ProgramsStory Times resume in September and run through May for baby, toddler, pre-school and pre-k. Registration is required. Register at portagelibrary.us or 608-742-4959 ext. 211.

On Wednesday, from 5:30-6:30 p.m., the library will host an information event to learn about Free English Classes. Sponsored by Madison College-Portage, the classes are free and open to adults with an interest in learning and understanding English. Contact Marisela at MATC-Portage at 608-745-3100.

Seven Tips on Selling Your Home is offered from 5-6 p.m. Thursday with First Weber Realty, they will provide simple steps and proven advice on selling your home. Register at 608-742-4959 or email programs@portagelibrary.us.

Library programs are always free and open to the community. A monthly calendar of events is available at portagelibrary.us or pick up a copy in the library.

NewsThe Portage Public Library is looking for volunteers. As a necessary and important part of our library, we need volunteers to:

Maintain and care for indoor and outdoor plants

Deliver to homebound patrons. A valid driver’s license is required, willingness to get to know the homebound patron, to assist library staff in ordering the books the homebound patrons want, that satisfy their needs and wishes.

Check over returned board games. We need volunteers to count parts and pieces and verify that all of the items are in the box.

Assist with programming in a variety of ways; introducing a speaker, counting attendees, being a speaker, offering refreshments and participating in patron activities.

Shelf-read duties; straighten and organize the shelves throughout the library.

Become a Friends volunteer, assisting with; donation sorting for the pop-up book sale, writing and publishing the Friends newsletter, preparing publicity and mailing out event reminders, fundraising, planning, and grant writing.

Volunteers provide value-added services to the library—these are services beyond what our paid staff can complete without assistance. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, please fill out a Volunteer Application at portagelibrary.us/become-volunteer and return it to the library. Following a background check, Gloria Johntel, library volunteer coordinator, will reach out for an orientation and get you started on your volunteer duties.

Materials of the monthAdult Fiction

“Love on the Brain” by Ali Hazelwood

“The Sacred Bridge” by Anne Hillerman

“Secret Identity” by Alex Segura

Adult Nonfiction

“The Month-By-Month Gardening Guide: Daily Advice for Growing Flowers, Vegetables, Herbs & Houseplants” by Franz Böhmig

“One Person, One Vote: A Surprising History of Gerrymandering in America” by Nick Seabrook

“Conversations on Love” by Natasha Lunn

Children’s

“Lou” by Breanna Carzoo

“A Dog-Friendly Town” by Josephine Cameron

“The Last Beekeeper” by Pablo Cartaya

Teen Fiction

“The Silence that Binds Us” by Joanna Ho

“Scout’s Honor” by Lily Anderson

Use linkcat.info to place holds on these items today. Adult materials available in regular, large print and audiobook formats for borrowing.

For more information, call the Portage Public Library at 608-742-4959, visit portagelibrary.us or find on Facebook and Instagram.