PORTAGE PUBLIC LIBRARY: December programs offered

ProgramsRegistration begins on Wednesday for a variety of kid friendly programs. Sign up for Storybook Art, Grades K-2, Owl Pellets, Grades 3-5; and Family Yoga, suitable for all ages. Register at 608-742-4959 ext. 211 or stop by the Children’s Desk.

Learn to draw characters from graphic novels and Manga from 4-5 p.m. Thursday in the Teen Room. Everyone in grades 5-8 are invited. Snacks and drinks provided. No registration required.

Starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, the library is a stop on the Portage Area Chamber of Commerce Stocking Hunt. Then at noon, following the Stocking Hunt, the l will show a free movie, Disney’s “Jungle Cruise,” suitable for everyone in the family. No registration required.

The Winter Reading Challenge 2022 will run from Jan. 4-March 1. The more you read the more prizes you can win. Adults, teens and children are encouraged to participate. Registration begins Monday. Stop in to sign up.