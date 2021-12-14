PORTAGE PUBLIC LIBRARY: December programs offered

ProgramsRegistration begins on Wednesday for a variety of kid friendly programs. Sign up for Storybook Art, Grades K-2, Owl Pellets, Grades 3-5; and Family Yoga, suitable for all ages. Register at 608-742-4959 ext. 211 or stop by the Children’s Desk.
Learn to draw characters from graphic novels and Manga from 4-5 p.m. Thursday in the Teen Room. Everyone in grades 5-8 are invited. Snacks and drinks provided. No registration required.
Starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, the library is a stop on the Portage Area Chamber of Commerce Stocking Hunt. Then at noon, following the Stocking Hunt, the l will show a free movie, Disney’s “Jungle Cruise,” suitable for everyone in the family. No registration required.
The Winter Reading Challenge 2022 will run from Jan. 4-March 1. The more you read the more prizes you can win. Adults, teens and children are encouraged to participate. Registration begins Monday. Stop in to sign up.
ServicesDo you or anyone you know require food assistance? A FoodShare outreach specialist from Second Harvest Foodbank will visit from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second Monday of each month to answer questions about FoodShare, and assist community members in applying for this benefit. No appointments necessary. For more information, call Camille with Second Harvest Foodbank at 608-515-4113.
The Friends of the Library $5 Bag Book Sale runs from Dec. 20-30. Fill a bag with novels, nonfiction, cookbooks and children’s books for only $5. All proceeds go to help the library. The sale is located in the lobby and available during open hours.
NewsThe library will be closed to the public on Dec. 24, 25, 27, 31, and Jan. 1, 3, 2022.
The Portage Public Library will have new hours for 2022. Starting Jan. 3, 2022, library hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Materials of the monthAdult Fiction
“The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles
“The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks
“The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom
Adult Nonfiction
“The Storyteller” by Dave Grohl
“Taste” by Stanley Tucci
“Renegades” by Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen
Children’s Fiction
“Bear Is a Bear” by Jonathan Stutzman
“A Bear Is a Bear (Except When He’s Not)” by Karl Newson
“A Beary Rainy Day” by Adam Ciccio
Children’s Nonfiction
“Climate Action” by Seymour Simon
Teen Nonfiction
“What Is the Impact of Climate Change?” By Craig E. Blohm
“Hothouse Earth” by Stephanie Sammartino McPherson
Use linkcat.info to place holds on these items today. Adult materials available in regular, large print and audiobook formats for borrowing.
For more information, call the Portage Public Library at 608-742-4959, visit portagelibrary.us or find on Facebook and Instagram.
Patti Fichter is the events & programming coordinator at Portage Public Library. She can be reached at 608-742-4959 or pfichter@portagelibrary.us.