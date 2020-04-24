Portage realtors earn awards

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Century 21 Affiliated recognized the Century 21 Real Estate LLC Portage office with the Century 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Award, and its associates with sales awards, according to an April 23 press release.

Sales affiliate Bob Meixner earned the Century 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award; sales affiliate Craig Schreiber was honored as a top-producer nationwide with the Century 21 Masters Diamond Award. Diamond level status is awarded to a sales affiliate who has met minimum sales production of $241,000 or 57 closed transaction sides within a calendar year. Sales affiliates Meixner and Leslie Benson were honored with the Multi-Million Dollar Producer award.

"Leslie, Craig and Bob place their real estate wisdom and passion for life into their everyday business, guiding clients through real estate transactions which are often the most significant financial transactions of their lives," said Kirk Kettleson, Portage team leader.

The annual awards are based on results from the Century 21 Quality Service Survey which is emailed to consumers immediately after the purchase or sale of a home. To earn the award, an independent office must receive completed customer surveys for at least 50% of their transactions surveyed from Jan. 1-Dec. 31, with an average survey score of at least 95% or better for two consecutive years.