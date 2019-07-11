{{featured_button_text}}
Portage Rotary passing the gavel

A change of leadership luncheon for the Portage Rotary took place on July 1 at the Portage Country Club. President Rich Jacobson, left, handed the president's gavel to newly inducted president Tracy Waldinger.
