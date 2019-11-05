{{featured_button_text}}
Portage Rotary Club members recognized for service

On Oct. 28, the Portage Rotary Club and its president, Tracy Waldinger, right, recognized Darryl Teske of Columbia County CASA, left, for one year of service and Carol Heisz of Portage Printing for 15 years of service.

 CAROL HEISZ/Contributed
