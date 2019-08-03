{{featured_button_text}}
Portage Rotary welcomes new member

On July 15, the Portage Rotary Club welcomed new member Joshua Sween, principal at Portage High School. Rotary Club president Tracy Waldinger is shown here with Sween.

 CAROL HEISZ/Contributed
