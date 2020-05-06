Portage School District hires new resource officer

The Portage Community School District hired Portage Police Officer Katelyn Behling as the next District student resource officer.
Behling has been a police officer with the Portage Police Department since July 2016. She received her associate of science degree in criminal justice and law enforcement from the Madison Area Technical College in May 2015, and was certified as a Wisconsin Law Enforcement Officer in May 2016.
Behling will replace the district’s previous SRO Peter Warning who has accepted a position as detective with the Portage Police Department.
