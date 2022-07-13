 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Portage School District holds groundbreaking ceremony

The Portage Community School District’s Board of Education held a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the start of its construction projects. The district will add three classrooms to the south side of Woodridge Primary School, install a secure entrance at John Muir Elementary School, and perform classroom and office renovations at John Muir Elementary School.

The district retired Julia Rusch Elementary school following the 2021-2022 school year. These renovations will allow extra students and staff to transition from Rusch into these two schools.

The cost of the construction projects is $3 million, and work is scheduled to conclude by March 2023. The district will complete these projects without a referendum. The community is encouraged to follow the construction progress at portage.k12.wi.us/district/facilities-audit-june-2021.cfm.

