Portage spring clean-up planned

The city of Portage will collect residential refuse, from city residents only, consisting of large/bulky items from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 1 at the municipal garage, 616 Washington St. No waste from businesses, non-profits or commercial enterprises will be accepted.

Masks will be required for all, including vehicle occupants. All removal of items from vehicles will be by city personnel. Occupants of the vehicle must remain in the vehicle with mask on.

There will not be an early pickup at residents home this fall.

Cash or check only will be collected for each item at drop-off as follows: couch, $8; loveseat, $5; sectional or reclining couch, $15; chair or dresser, $4; mattress or box spring, $3; microwave, $3; porcelain sink, $3; commode, $3; computer monitor, $10; appliances/dehumidifier/air conditioner, $10; non-Freon items like a grill or lawnmower, $5; copy machine, $20; television 20-inch or larger, $15; television 19-inch or smaller, $10; vacuum/VCR/receiver/radios, $1; fluorescent bulbs residential only bundled, .50 each, no ballasts accepted; desktop computer CPU, no charge; laptop computer, no charge; desktop printer, no charge; demolition material truckload-long bed, $350; demolition material truckload-short bed, $30.