The sixth Portage Summer Lunch Program served 5,390 lunches in four locations, an average of 92 meals per day.
The program is part of the Summer Food Service Program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The School District of Wisconsin Dells and the Portage School District joined forces in 2014 to qualify for the program and offer summer lunches to kids up to age 18 in their communities.
The USDA program funds the summer lunch program with support from the Portage community, a Portage Area United Way grant and Alliant Energy funds.
For more information, contact the Rev. Dave Hankins at Portage Presbyterian Church, Dawn Foster at the Portage Public Library, Penny Keifer of the Portage Kiwanis, Karen Meierdirk, or Pat Wagner and Caitlin Richardson at UW-Extension Columbia County.
