Portage United Methodist Church to install new pastor

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Portage United Methodist Church, 1804 New Pinery Road, will install a new pastor on Sunday.

Douglas Clement, 30, arrived July 2 and is conducting services online only at this time. He served most recently at Emmanuel Community United Methodist Church in Menominee Falls.

The Rev. Clement will be scheduling meet and greets with very small groups, in the future, to get to know the community.

Worship services are available at youtube.com/channel/UCFa7EUMoYPY3ofdzE3TfKGw. For more information or schedule a meet and greet, call 608-742-2107.