The newly remodeled Portage Walmart Supercenter, 2950 New Pinery Road, will host a two-day re-grand opening from 9-11 today for a ribbon-cutting ceremony and check presentations.

Donations of $1,000 each will be presented to Beyond Blessed Food Pantry, Hope House of South Central Wisconsin; $500 to Wisconsin VFW Foundation Inc.; and $2,500 to Portage Police Department Honor Guard.

Then, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, celebrate with food trucks and family-friendly activities.