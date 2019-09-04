The Portage Women's Civic League will hold its monthly luncheon starting at 11:30 a.m. with a lunch at noon, followed by a program on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at Dino's Restaurant, 2900 New Pinery Road, Portage.
The program, "Wisconsin American Legion celebrates 100 years," will be presented by Amber Nikolai, department adjutant for the American Legion, Department of Wisconsin. She is responsible for the overall management of the largest veterans' service organization with more than 50,000 Legionnaires and 500 posts in Wisconsin.
For reservations by Sept. 8, call 608-742-5262.
