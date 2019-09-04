The Portage Women's Civic League will hold its monthly luncheon Wednesday starting at 11:30 a.m. with a lunch at noon, followed by a program on at Dino's Restaurant, 2900 New Pinery Road, Portage.
The program, "Wisconsin American Legion celebrates 100 years," will be presented by Amber Nikolai, department adjutant for the Wisconsin American Legion. She is responsible for the overall management of the largest veterans' service organization in the state with more than 50,000 Legionnaires and 500 posts.
For reservations by Sunday, call 608-742-5262.
