Catherine Williams of Necedah will exhibit her collection of Profiles on Paper throughout September at The Drury Gallery at Portage Center for the Arts, 301 E. Cook St., Portage.
Williams graduated with a bachelor of fine arts degree from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. She focuses on charcoal or ebony pencil portraits of people via live sittings and reference photos.
"Every face is compelling. Whether the subject is typical or eccentric, elegant or ordinary, exotic or local … I relish the challenge of celebrating people," Williams said. "Whether it be in a gesture or the way the light is falling, every portrait has a story and every life makes a mark on the world. I try to make beautiful marks whenever I am able."
For more information, visit portagecenterforthearts.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)