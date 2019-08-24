Portrayal of Churchill offered

The Friends of Woodland Road School, W3312 Highway R, Woodland, will host Randy Otto portraying Winston Churchill at 1 p.m., Sunday, under the tent. Bring a chair or blanket. After the presentation, guests will be treated to root beer floats. Tours of the one-room schoolhouse will be offered.
