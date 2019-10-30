To help millions of Americans share the spirit of the holiday season on their cards and letters, the United States Postal Service issued four new stamps inspired by early American wreath designs.
The Holiday Wreath Forever Stamps depict iconic images of holiday wreaths, which adorn the doors and mantels of homes in every community, and convey the warm inviting spirit of the season. The Postal Service has issued nine different holiday wreath stamps in the past 57 years. News of the stamp is being shared with the hashtag #HolidayStamps. Followers of the Postal Service’s Facebook page can view the ceremony at facebook.com/usps.
The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.
To purchase stamps, call 800-782-6724, or visit usps.com/shop.
