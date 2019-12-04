336 pounds of fool collected for pantry

The Portage Warrior Cross Country teams sponsored the second annual Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk on Thanksgiving morning at Portage High School. This free community event attracted close to 170 participants who donated 336 pounds of nonperishable food items to the Portage Food Pantry.
