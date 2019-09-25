50 pounds of school supplies donated

Brad Rhode, certified service manager for Countryside Chevrolet, presents Donna Pivonka, director of student services for the Beaver Dam Unified School District with about 50 pounds of school supplies collected during the August fundraiser on Sept. 19. For more information, visit bdusd.org.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)