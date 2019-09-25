{{featured_button_text}}
50 pounds of school supplies donated

Brad Rhode, certified service manager for Countryside Chevrolet, presents Donna Pivonka, director of student services for the Beaver Dam Unified School District with about 50 pounds of school supplies collected during the August fundraiser on Sept. 19. For more information, visit bdusd.org.

 JOAN GEORGE/Contributed
