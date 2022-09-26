Powered Up Baraboo hosts kick-off event

“Want to Do S’More for the Climate?” is the theme of the fall kick-off for Powered Up Baraboo, taking place at 6 p.m. Friday in the Greg Wise Pavilion at Maxwell Potter Conservancy, 700 Hill St., Baraboo.

Attendees will meet others in Baraboo who are promoting renewable energy and energy efficiency, and addressing climate change. Two recipients of the “Golden LED Lightbulb Award for Leadership in Sustainability” will be recognized: Mike Hardy, director of Parks, Recreation and Forestry for the city of Baraboo, and Mike Kohlman, vice president of the Baraboo Board of Education. S’mores and other fall treats will be served.