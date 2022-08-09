Powered Up Baraboo offers light bulb exchange

Powered Up Baraboo will host a booth from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 on the Courthouse Square during the Baraboo Farmers Market where the public can exchange incandescent light bulbs for up to four energy-efficient LED light bulbs, while supplies last.

“Besides providing the quality of light homeowners are looking for in light bulbs, LED bulbs use at least 75% less energy than incandescent bulbs and last up to 25 times longer than incandescent bulbs,” said Rick Eilertson, a Powered Up Baraboo volunteer.

“By switching four “regular” incandescent bulbs which you are using about three hours per day to LED bulbs you can save approximately $34 per year,” David Wernecke, chair of the Home and Business Action Team, the Powered Up Baraboo committee organizing the LED bulb project, said.

Two years ago, Powered Up Baraboo led efforts to help local residents switch to LED lighting. The group helped 73 residents purchase 1,562 LED bulbs at a bargain price and gave away 880 bulbs at the Baraboo Farmers Market, and the Baraboo Food Pantry.

Powered Up Baraboo is a local non-profit organization that seeks to increase the use of renewable energy, energy conservation, and environmentally sustainable practices in the Baraboo and Sauk County area. For more information, visit poweredupbaraboo.org.