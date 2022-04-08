Powersports expands with new addition

The Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce ambassadors helped a new addition at Powersports Company, N8309 Kellom Road, with a ribbon cutting. This 12,000 square-foot addition was added to the backside of the business for securing customer’s vehicles in for service. By pulling the units inside they are kept clean, secure, and out of the elements. The addition also adds more capacity to store larger parts so turnaround time from drop off or pick up of a customer’s unit is kept to a minimum.