{{featured_button_text}}
Poynette Class of '74 holds 45-year reunion

Poynette High School's Class of 1974 held its 45-year class reunion on Aug. 4 at the Vintage Brewing Co. in Sauk Prairie.

 MARY HANKO/Contributed
View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.