Prairie Busy Badgers 4-H club holds science day event

The Prairie Busy Badgers 4-H club will host a free 4-H National Youth Science Day event, “Game Changers” from 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Ruth Culver Community Library, 540 Water St., Prairie du Sac. Three engaging STEM games have been designed with partnership from Google and West Virginia University Extension, and many others, to be Game Changers. Open to the public.
