PdS artist to exhibit

Rhonda Nass of Prairie du Sac will exhibit her collection “Scratchings of a Madwoman” throughout November at The Drury Gallery at Portage Center for the Arts, 301 E. Cook St., Portage. An opening reception will be held from 4-6 p.m. today. Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, visit portagecenterforthearts.com.

 PCA/Contributed
