Rhonda Nass of Prairie du Sac will exhibit her collection “Scratchings of a Madwoman” throughout November at The Drury Gallery at Portage Center for the Arts, 301 E. Cook St., Portage. An opening reception will be held from 4-6 p.m. today. Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, visit portagecenterforthearts.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)