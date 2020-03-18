Prairie du Sac banker celebrates 50 years of service

After half a century of service to the community, Patricia “Pat” Yanke from the Bank of Prairie du Sac has been honored for her dedication to the banking industry.

Yanke began her career with Bank of Prairie du Sac on April 1, 1969, and as a result of diligent work and demonstrated ability, she advanced to the position of executive vice president. Yanke was elected to the Board of Directors in February 1986. She continues to serve as a board member.

Yanke was honored on Feb. 4 at the Wisconsin Bankers Association Bank Executives Conference in Wisconsin Dells. Yanke was recognized along with two other inductees into the WBA’s 50 Year Club for extraordinary service to Wisconsin’s financial industry.