Prairie du Sac class of '52 celebrates 67th reunion

The Prairie du Sac High School Class of 1952, held their 67th class reunion on Sept. 7 at the Sauk City Family Restaurant. Pictured, seated from left, are Corrine Hartman Martin, Russ Fenske, Nita Yanke Enge, Donna Yanke Soeldner; back row, Shirley Enge Zedrow, Curt Mueller, Don Rischmueller, Joan Keitel Hicks, Jack Kirner, Art Yngsdal, Dean Petzke, Bob Tabor, Dale Sprecher.
