Prairie du Sac Dam parking area, access road closes temporarily

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Prairie du Sac Dam parking lot area and access road will be closed from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 4-8 to all public vehicle and pedestrian traffic. Alliant Energy is continuing work on a dam improvement project. It requires barges to be put in the Wisconsin River above the dam. Closing the parking lot area and access road will allow about two dozen large construction vehicles to bring in parts of those barges to the site.

The multiyear construction project focuses on proactively upgrading the spillway’s foundation to ensure the dam’s operations well into the future. The work includes using drilling equipment secured to barges to bore into the spillway above the dam. Other than when the barges are brought in and out of the property, access to the site and waters around the dam will remain the same as usual.

The dam improvement project is entering its final phase and will be completed this fall. Then, the barges will be taken out for the final time. This will require one more closure of the parking lot area and access road in late 2020. Nicholson Construction is the lead contractor on the project.