Prairie du Sac Dam parking area closed Dec. 9-20

Barges being used for the company’s dam improvement project will be removed for the winter. More than two dozen vehicles will be hauling barge parts offsite.

 ALLIANT ENERGY/Contributed

Alliant Energy will close the parking lot of all public vehicle and pedestrian traffic at its Prairie du Sac Dam from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 9-20. Barges being used for the company’s dam improvement project will be removed for the winter.

The dam improvement project is 65% complete and is expected to be finished in late 2020. The project includes using drilling equipment secured to barges to bore into the spillway above the dam. Other than when the barges are brought in and out of the property, access to the site and waters around the facility should remain the same as usual.

