The Village of Prairie du Sac Utilities has earned a Smart Energy Provider, SEP, designation from the American Public Power Association for demonstrating commitment to and proficiency in energy efficiency, distributed generation, and environmental initiatives that support a goal of providing low-cost, quality, safe, and reliable electric service. Chris Van Dokkumburg, planning analyst at Holland Board of Public Works and Chair of the Energy Services Committee, in Michigan presented the designations on Oct. 29 during the Association’s annual Customer Connections Conference held in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Prairie du Sac Utilities has a history of supporting energy efficiency. Recent investments include solar energy installations at the Village of Prairie du Sac public works/utilities building and fire station, LED streetlights, and LED interior lights. These improvements are saving energy and money for the Prairie du Sac community.
You have free articles remaining.
In addition, the utility offers many programs to help their customers reduce their energy use. They provide incentives and assistance for shade trees, air conditioner tune-ups, low-interest loans aimed at helping businesses offset the first cost of energy efficiency, and new construction design assistance and grants. Prairie du Sac Utilities also collaborates with the school district to promote energy efficiency.
The SEP designation recognizes public power utilities for demonstrating leading practices in four key disciplines, smart energy program structure, energy efficiency and distributed energy programs, environmental and sustainability initiatives, and the customer experience. This is the first year the Association has offered the SEP designation. The Village of Prairie du Sac Utilities joins more than 60 public power utilities nationwide that received the inaugural SEP designation.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)