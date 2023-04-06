COLUMBUS — Prairie Ridge Health has been named a 2022 Human Experience Guardian of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey, the global leader in health care experience solutions and services, according to a March 27 press release. This award is part of Press Ganey’s annual ranking of the top hospitals and health systems in the country, according to performance in physician engagement.

As a winner, PRH is in the top 5% of health care providers in physician engagement in the last year. Press Ganey works with more than 41,000 health care facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality and experience of care.

“Building caring relationships is at the heart of what we do,” said John Russell, PRH president and CEO. “We are dedicated to providing an engaging and satisfying place to work. We are proud that our physician team takes such an active role in our clinics, hospital and community.”

PRH has three clinics in Columbus, Beaver Dam and Marshall.

For more information, visit prairieridge.health.