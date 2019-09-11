Prairie Ridge Intermediate School community grand opening Sept. 21

The School District of Reedsburg will celebrate with a community grand opening of Prairie Ridge Intermediate School from 2-4 p.m. Sept. 21 at 2400 eighth St. Reedsburg. Refreshments will also be offered in the cafeteria. A special naming contest was held allowing community members to suggest and then vote on names. The name, Prairie Ridge Intermediate School was chosen because it incorporates the building's themes and takes on the identity of the school, the students it serves, and the educational culture created within.
To accomplish this project, the School District of Reedsburg partnered with Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP and Kraemer Brothers. A few unique features of Prairie Ridge Intermediate School include grade-level learning pods for grades 3-5 and classroom areas that open to large multi-purpose collaborative spaces with flexible furniture. The building was designed to facilitate collaboration amongst students and staff to enhance each child's learning experience.
