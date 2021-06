Fifty-six years ago, the Griswold v. Connecticut U.S. Supreme Court ruling, 1965, legalized contraception and established a so-called “right to privacy" that paved the way for the Roe v. Wade ruling, 1973.

To raise awareness of this history and the harms of the birth control pill, people gathered June 6 in front of Health First in Mauston. Pro-Life Wisconsin leads the annual “The Pill Kills” event. For more information, visit prolifewi.org/contraception.