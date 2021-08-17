Pre-registration open for special day for girls

The Historic Indian Agency House, 1490 Agency House Road, Portage, will host girls ages 5-17 to a special event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28. Girl Scout troops will be guests of honor, but all girls may participate. Admission is free.

Pre-registration is required and is now open. Reservations are limited to 40 girls, plus chaperones, first-come, first-served. Girl Scout troops should complete the registration form at agencyhouse.org/events. Non-Girl Scouts should email historicindianagencyhouse@gmail.com or call 608-742-6362 to reserve a spot.

There will be crafting, hiking, 19th century games, picnicking, a tour of the museum and historic house, and storytelling by Kathe Crowley Conn, author of “Juliette Kinzie: Frontier Storyteller.”

Girls should arrive with a chaperone, as the history hiking activity station is self-guided; bring a picnic lunch and picnic blanket or lawn chair, and enough bottled water for the day.

The founder of the Girl Scouts, Juliette Gordon Low, was the granddaughter of Indian agent John H. Kinzie and his wife Juliette who lived in the agency house in the early 1830s. Low was inspired at least in part by her grandmother’s adventurous spirit and resourcefulness on the frontier.