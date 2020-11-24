 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prediction Run winners named
0 comments

Prediction Run winners named

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Grand Avenue Elementary School held its 43rd annual Prediction Run Oct. 27-28 with 324 students participating. Each runner predicted how long it would take to complete the course and those who came closest to their predicted time received a t-shirt. Each class had four winners, two boys and two girls. The prediction run was originally called the Great Grand Avenue Cross Country Halloween Prediction Run and was organized to encourage physical fitness and wellness.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News