Prediction Run winners named

Grand Avenue Elementary School held its 43rd annual Prediction Run Oct. 27-28 with 324 students participating. Each runner predicted how long it would take to complete the course and those who came closest to their predicted time received a t-shirt. Each class had four winners, two boys and two girls. The prediction run was originally called the Great Grand Avenue Cross Country Halloween Prediction Run and was organized to encourage physical fitness and wellness.
