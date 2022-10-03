Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day offered

Sauk Prairie Healthcare will host Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day for individuals and their families to celebrate the lives of babies lost to miscarriage, stillbirth and early infant death at 10 a.m. Oct. 15 at Sauk Prairie Healthcare, 260 26th St., Prairie du Sac, on the hospital’s outdoor café patio, with guest speaker Jackie Johnson-Kruse. A small craft activity will be available to do while listening. A brief memorial walk along the path, and light refreshments to follow.